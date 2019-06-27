BLOOMINGTON — The late former Indiana basketball standout Eric Anderson highlights this year’s list of IU Athletics Hall of Fame inductees released Monday.
Anderson, a 6-foot-9 forward who was a member of two IU Big Ten championship teams and the 1992 Final Four team, died last December at 48 of natural causes. A former McDonald’s All-American from Chicago, Anderson played three years in the NBA with the New York Knicks and six years professionally before retiring from basketball in 1998.
Anderson was one of only four players in IU history to score more than 1,700 points and grab 800 rebounds. He still ranks 11th in program history in scoring (1,715 points), eighth in rebounds (825) and eighth in blocked shots (836).
Indiana men’s basketball coach Archie Miller sent out a tweet congratulating the Anderson family shortly after the induction was announced.
“Happy that IU Hoosiers will be inducting the late Eric Anderson into the Hall of Fame class this year,” Miller wrote. “Congratulations to he and his family for the honor, sad he won’t be able to be here. Gone but never forgotten. Smile down on us BIG E!”
Other inductees include former IU golf standout and current PGA Tour golfer Jeff Overton, former IU football kicker Chris Gartner, former IU football linebacker Donnie Thomas, former IU women’s track and field standout Rose Richmond and former IU field hockey and women’s basketball coach Kay Burris.
Overton was the Big Ten golfer of the year in 2004 and 2005 and has gone on to a successful PGA career, with four runner-up finishes. He was a member of the 2010 Ryder Cup team and has climbed as high as No. 47 in the world rankings
Gartner was an All-Big Ten and All-American kicker from 1970-72 before a brief, 11-game NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 1974.
Thomas recorded 369 tackles from 1973-75, which was then a school record and now ranks third in school history. After a brief NFL career with the New England Patriots, Thomas returned to his native Michigan City, to teach and coach before his death in 2017 at 64.
Richmond was the NCAA runner-up in the indoor track and field championships in 2003 and holds school records for the indoor and outdoor long jump and 4x100 relay. She earned a berth on the U.S. Olympic team in the 2004 games in Athens and won U.S. national championships in the long jump during the indoor season in 2005 and outdoor season in 2006.
Burris was IU’s first women’s basketball coach from 1963-67 and field hockey coach 1962-74 and 1975-76. Considered a pioneer in IU women’s athletics, Burris died in June 2018 at 80.
