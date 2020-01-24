WESTPORT – Junior Lane Lauderbaugh reached 1,000 career points on Friday night during the Cougars 67-36 victory over the Centerville Bulldogs.
Entering the game just 19 points short, Lauderbaugh reached the 1,000 point threshold by hitting a pair of free throws with 6:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Lauderbaugh has reached the mark in just 44 career games at South Decatur. He will now hunt down the school record of 1418 points held by Shawn Blaich.
With the victory, the Cougars move to 14-0 on the season ahead of Saturday night’s Decatur County clash at Greensburg High School against the Pirates.
Lauderbaugh was thankful after the game.
“It feels great to get there,” Lauderbaugh said. “I have to just thank coach (Wildey), my family and my teammates.”
The Cougars, as they have done all season, needed just minutes to put the game on ice Friday night. At the end of the first quarter, the Cougars were ahead 31-8.
From there, with another game ahead on Saturday, the Cougars bench played most of the game. Starters played less six minutes in the second half.
With 67 points, the Cougars set a season low for points in a game. Their previous low was 73 in the Civil War game with the North Decatur Chargers.
Lauderbaugh finished the night with 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the team. He sits at 1,002 career points now.
Tyler Sporleder was the only other Cougar in double figures with 10.
The Cougars visit Greensburg tonight.
