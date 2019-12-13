MILAN — With 1.7 seconds, the South Decatur Cougars turned to their big man, Lane Lauderbaugh, to lift them to 5-0 on the season Friday night.
Down by a single point, Dominic Walters tossed the ball up where only the big man could grab it and put up a shot to give the Cougars the win.
From seven-feet out, Lauderbaugh tossed the ball up as the final horn sounded to give the Cougars the 86-85 win on the Milan home court.
The Cougars began the night on fire. The team hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter by five different Cougars. With the flurry of shots, the Cougars put 31 points on the board.
By the end of the night, the Cougars hit 13 3-pointers. Hunter Johnson accounted for nearly half of those long range shots. He hit six 3-point shots en route to 30 points for the game.
Walters finished the game with 18 points and nine assists, while Lauderbaugh put 19 points ont he board and pulled down 14 rebounds.
The Cougars 86 points continues their run of high offensive output, which has led them to be the third highest scoring team in the state regardless of class.
Now 5-0, the Cougars have a full week off to prepare for Friday night’s home game with the Morristown Yellow Jackets. The Cougars and Yellow Jackets stand as favorites to with the Mid-Hoosier Conference.
