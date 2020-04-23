GREENSBURG -- Lawrenceburg senior basketball player Gavin Yoon announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he plans to continue his basketball career and eduation at Taylor University.
Taylor University is located in Upland, Indiana.
As a senior, Yoon averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
The Taylor Trojans play in the NAIA Crossroads League and have a student population of 2,145 students.
Yoon joins a Taylor Trojans squad that went 17-15 this past season.
