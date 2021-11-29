After weeks of rumors, OU coach Lincoln Riley was adamant on Saturday night that he would not be the next head coach at LSU.
However, he didn’t say that he wouldn’t leave the Sooners, and that’s what he did on Sunday.
Riley has accepted the head coaching job at USC and will leave OU to become the 30th head coach of the Trojans, per a USC press release.
The press release included a statement from Riley.
“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach,” the statement reads. “USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it.
“...I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”
As of Sunday evening, Oklahoma has not issued a statement regarding Riley’s departure.
Per Sooner Scoop, Riley informed OU players and coaches of his decision to leave the program during a team meeting on Sunday. Players were also informed that former OU coach Bob Stoops will serve as interim head coach for the team’s bowl game next month, per The Athletic’s Jason Kersey.
The news comes after Oklahoma State defeated the Sooners 37-33 Saturday night in Stillwater, ending their regular season with a 10-2 record and a third-place finish in the Big 12 standings.
The loss also snapped the Sooners’ streak of six consecutive Big 12 championships.
Riley, 38, joined OU’s staff as Stoops’ offensive coordinator in 2015 before being elevated to head coach in 2017.
Riley went 55-10 in his five seasons at OU, which included four College Football Playoff appearances and two Heisman Trophy winners.
In recent weeks, rumors that Riley was interested in the head coaching position at LSU had picked up steam.
After the Sooners’ loss Saturday, Riley said he was “not going to be the next head coach at LSU.”
He also spoke about the stability of the OU athletic department.
“We’ve been through a lot together,” Riley said. “This isn’t our first rodeo together. We always have conversations about the future and certainly with all that’s getting ready to [change] right now in the college landscape, all that’s getting ready to change for us as at some point here we transition into a new conference, those are always conversations that we’re going to have, and we would be having those yearly no matter what.
“All of us are trying to make this place better and make this program better. You don’t do that without working together, conversing with each other, so, of course, we’re going to continue to do that. We work well together and we’re going to continue to work well together.”
Several OU players tweeted their reactions after the news broke, including starting quarterback Caleb Williams.
“I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, Mama Riley, Sloan and Stella (Riley’s daughters) for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer,” Williams tweeted.
Brayden Willis tweeted, “well dam (sic).” Jeremiah Criddell tweeted, “Sick to my stomach.”
DeShaun White tweeted “Thank you @LincolnRiley,” while Woodi Washington tweeted, “Appreciate you @LincolnRiley.”
USC fired head coach Clay Helton in September after eight seasons at the helm, leaving interim coach Donte Williams in charge. The Trojans are currently 4-7 and will conclude their regular season Dec. 4 at Cal.
The Sooners will now set off on their first true head coaching search since before the 1999 season, when they fired John Blake and hired Stoops.
The program is set to join the Southeastern Conference by 2025 at the latest.
