GREENSBURG — Recently, North Decatur educator and baseball/football coach Steve Stirn was given the opportunity of a lifetime.
Stirn left Decatur County for the beautiful weather and scenery of San Diego, California.
Throughout the week at the Marine Educator Workshop which aimed to connect educators with the future of the Marine Corps, Stirn spent time with nearly 80 other educators learning what life is life for the Marine Corps.
During the time there, educators have opportunities to do Marine Corps Martial Arts training, run the bayonet assault course, see Marine Corps Aviation up close, take part in marksmanship training and witness the emotionally charged Emblem Ceremony where recruits earn the right to finally be called a Marine.
“It was the greatest thing I have done in my educational career,” Stirn said. “It was a very informative program to help us better help our students.”
Stirn continued.
“I met many Impressive members of the Marine Corps and I am most impressed by the commitment to excellence in all that they do,” Stirn said. “I finished the week a very proud American.”
