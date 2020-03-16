GREENSBURG — The last week in the United States is unlike any week in our countries history.
The coronavirus has reached the country and caused widespread schedule changes, especially in the sports world.
The NCAA mens and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled, the NBA season was suspended, the XFL season was canceled and the MLB season has been delayed to name a few.
While there are greater concerns in the world than sports, the thoughts of many athletes past and present went to the unfortunate end of the career for many athletes.
Local coaches were among some to answer the call to speak about the unfortunate move to cancel and postpone seasons and championships.
“I think this is a heartbreaking end to a season, especially on the college level,” Cody DeVolld said.
DeVolld coaches boys soccer at Greensburg High School.
“Student athletes work and train so hard to help their team reach the post season tournaments, some for the first time. For that opportunity to be taken away from them due to something out of their control is a tough pill to swallow. Understandably, life is bigger than sports, but canceling the rest of the season is unsettling for me.”
Another local coach, Steve Stirn, expressed his thoughts about what sports teach and how the lessons taught need to be shown in trying times like these.
“Athletics is a perfect environment to learn life lessons at rapid fire,” Stirn said. “Sports have given us ample opportunity to learn about ourselves through success and failure. Here is a tough life lesson being forced upon us by circumstances beyond our control. We must handle it well. Be role models for our community and trust the experts.”
“I think back to stories of the Great Depression the sacrifices made by many,” Stirn said. “We can do this. We live a good life in our wonderful country. We will get through it. I pray for those who are sick and I pray for our medical community to provide us what we need to navigate these circumstances that we are in.”
