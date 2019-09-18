GREENSBURG — This Saturday, 10 girls golf teams will gather at Greensburg Country Club for the Greensburg sectional of the IHSAA State Tournament.
Set to begin at 9:30 a.m., the Greensburg Pirates and North Decatur Chargers will hit the links with their focus on advancing to the next round of the tournament.
Batesville, Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy and Rushville Consolidated will join the Pirates and Chargers in the sectional.
Senior Sidney Parmer will look to advance once again for the Chargers once again, with the hope of continuing her journey of advancing to the state championship for the first time.
The Lady Pirates will enter with their second straight EIAC title under their belt, with a hope of advancing their streak of regional appearances another year.
The competition is expected to come down to four teams battling for the three advancing spots.
Columbus North, Columbus East, Batesville and Greensburg are expected to have the upper hand on the competition come Saturday.
Parmer will look to advance as part of the top five individuals, as the Lady Chargers do not sport a full team.
There is no price of admission to IHSAA Golf Sectional, so get out and support local golfers in their journey throughout the state tournament.
