GREENSBURG — On Friday, the IHSAA officially made the move to postpone the IHSAA State Tournament.
With the South Decatur Cougars and Greensburg Pirates now sitting around and waiting to see if they will ever return to the court with their current personnel, the players began to speak about what this means to them.
For senior athletes, the players are now forced to deal with the fact that their careers are over.
Specifically for Greensburg senior Andrew Welage, his career will not end as he has signed to play at Wright State University next year, but his time as a Pirate could be over.
He expressed how the decision feels for he and his teammates, as they were ready to compete for a state title.
“It’s heartbreaking to me and our team not knowing how our season will end especially as a senior and putting in all the work that we have for the past four years and believing that we had a chance to win a state title this year,” Welage said. “But not getting the chance to compete for that and make a run this year is sad. I wish there was a way for us to go out and play but unfortunately we can’t and won’t get to know what we could’ve been able to accomplish this year. I couldn’t be more proud of this team and what we have been through and accomplished this season and I’m proud of what we’ve done, just very sad on how it ended.”
Welage’s teammate and fellow senior Cole Nobbe expressed similar feelings, though the cancellation of the tournament would signify the end of his playing career.
“I think the fact that we can’t finish our season hurts for everybody involved. teams, players, coaches all work and prepare all year for the post season tournament and to get it taken away hurts pretty bad,” Nobbe said. “I know as a senior it adds a little extra sting knowing you never got to finish your career out with your brothers.”
For the South Decatur Cougars, their first successful state tournament run in more than a decade will be put on hold.
Cougars junior and scoring and rebounding leader Lane Lauderbaugh spoke on behalf of himself and his teammates about their feelings on the IHSAA decision.
“I still hope that the games will be played at some point,” Lauderbaugh said. “I hate it the most for Dominic with all he had been through with sitting out last year. But really it’s sad to hear, not just us but all the teams have been working their tails off all year in preparation for the tournament and it is very tragic that it could be discontinued.”
The players, though hurt, expressed that they believe the best decision was made.
“Obviously it’s a serious situation with pretty much every sporting event in the country being cancelled, we aren’t the only ones and they are probably doing what is right but in the end it will be hard to look back knowing you’ll never know how it would have ended,” Nobbe said.
“It’s been a tough day but I think when it’s all said and done it was the best choice to postpone the tournament,” Lauderbaugh said.
