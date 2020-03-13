INDIANAPOLIS — The the IHSAA’s announcement that only 75 people may attend the regional games this weekend from each school, refunds are being rolled out for those that bought tickets to each regional.
Greensburg and South Decatur have outlined plans for those with tickets to get their money back.
Greensburg
Any Pirate fan that purchased regional tickets can come to the GCHS Athletic Office for a refund during the times below. Must have ticket for a refund.
Today (Friday): 5 – 6 p.m.
South Decatur
If you have already purchased a Regional ticket – South Decatur High School will be issuing refunds to anyone who purchased a ticket tomorrow at the High School from 1-6 p.m. You must have a ticket to return to be issued a refund.
