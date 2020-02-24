GREENSBURG — The IHSAA boys basketball state tournament sectional draw was held on Sunday afternoon, garnering the attention of thousands across the state.
The Greensburg Pirates (20-2) found out who they will see at the Connersville Sectional, while North Decatur (11-10) and South Decatur (20-2) learned what it would take for the two to reach the regional round.
Connersville Sectional
In Connersville, the Greensburg Pirates drew a bye into the sectional semi-finals.
As the favorite according to computer rankings, the Pirates will wait for the results on the Tuesday night game between the hosting Connersville Spartans (12-10) and the Lawrenceburg Tigers (12-9).
The Pirates took care of each team already this season in conference play, opening the opportunity for the team to win the EIAC outright in the season finale against East Central on Friday night this week.
On the other side of the bracket, the South Dearborn Knights (9-12) will play the Rushville Lions (6-16) and the Batesville Bulldogs (10-10) will play the Franklin County Wildcats on Wednesday night.
The winners of those two games will play in the other semi-final on Friday night.
The Greensburg vs. Connersville/Lawrenceburg semi-final will tip at 6 pm.
The winner of the Connersville Sectional will play in the Washington Regional. The regional semi-final opponent will come from the Vincennes Lincoln Sectional, which the Sullivan Golden Arrows (19-3) are favored to win.
North Decatur Sectional
In likely one of the most tightly contested sectionals in the state, the Cougars and Chargers will have their hands full with opponents to reach the sectional championship.
In the oddly shaped 5-team sectional, three teams are given in automatic bye to the sectional semi-finals. The other two teams are drawn into a play-in game on Tuesday night of sectional week.
That play-in game will happen between the MHC champions from South Decatur and the South Ripley Raiders (13-8).
These two teams met back on Dec. 21 at South Ripley and needed extra time to determine a winner. The Cougars eventually won 76-75.
The Raiders and Cougars will play for a spot in the semi-finals against the Triton Central Tigers (3-17). That semi-final will be the second of the night on Friday.
North Decatur and the Milan Indians (14-9) will play each other in the first semi-final game at 6 p.m. on Friday night of sectional week.
The Indians and Chargers met once this season on Dec. 17 at North Decatur. The Chargers won that meeting 69-64.
In a perfect scenario of three wins falling together, Decatur County would be treated to a third meeting between the Chargers and Cougars in the sectional championship game on Saturday night.
TICKETS
Tickets to the Connersville Sectional will be on sale during the school day on Tuesday and continue until tickets are gone. Tickets will be sold in the athletic office.
Tickets to the East Central game on Friday will also be sold during this time.
Tickets to the North Decatur Sectional will need to follow the schedule given out by the North Decatur Athletic Department.
Wednesday, February 26th
8 – 10:30 a.m. tickets sold to players and cheerleader families (limit of 4)
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. tickets sold to students (limit of 1 per student)
1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tickets sold to staff members (limit of 2)
Thursday, February 27th
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Tickets on sale to general public (limit of 2 per person).
