The 10U Batesville Bats closed out the season with a championship in the team’s final tournament of the season.
The Bats traveled to Greenfield on July 25, to compete in the GBP All-Star Classic. The Bats began Saturday’s pool play by defeating Connersville Crashers, 11-3. Batesville’s Mason Herpel crushed two big hits, driving in runs. Adam Weber struck out 5, in his 3 innings pitched. In game two with extra effort on the pitcher’s mound by Liam Wagner, Batesville claimed the lead in the 5th inning to defeat Greenfield 10U, 10-8.
On Sunday, July 26, the Batesville Bats returned to Greenfield for one final game of pool play. Batesville’s Jackson Elston with 4-RBIs, Drew Jaisle with 3-RBIs and Evan Ibold with 2 solid hits sealed the deal for the 18-4 victory over Greenfield 9U. Earning the No. 1 seed positioned the Bats for a first-round bye. In the first game of bracket play, Max Walter and Camden Kaiser led the Bats with 3 hits each, setting the stage for a 10-1 win over Batesville 9U.
After a long, hot day of baseball, it was now time for Batesville to take on New Palestine Blaze in the championship game. With significant hits by Jake Schornick, Gage Schomber, Max Meyer and Jonah Anderson, the Bats grabbed a 11-1 championship victory over New Palestine.
Batesville Bats 10U 2020 season showcased six tournaments, earning a 20-6 overall record.
The Bats finished with two semifinals appearances, three runners-up and one championship title.
The 2020 10U roster showcased Jonah Anderson, Jackson Elston, Winston Garrett, Mason Herpel, Evan Ibold, Drew Jaisle, Camden Kaiser, Max Meyer, Gage Schomber, Jake Schornick, Liam Wagner, Max Walter and Adam Weber. The Batesville Bats 10U were coached by Andy Jaisle, Ryan Ibold, Casey Schomber, Jared Schornick, and Dan Walter.
Special thanks to the team sponsors: Aaron Garrett/Lohmiller Realty, Batesville Tool & Die, Buckey’s Service Center, Bruns Gutzwiller, Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation, Joan Schornick/Tudor Square, Laudick Trucking, Southeastern Insurance/HR Block, Tom Tepe Auto Center, The Sherman, Toro’s Mexican Restaurant, Tuba’s Place, Wendy’s – Greensburg, and the anonymous donation by fans of the Bats!
Fans of the Batesville Bats can visit their Facebook page, to view photos from the season: 10U Batesville Bats – 2020.
— Information provided
