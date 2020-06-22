The 10U Batesville Bats traveled to North Vernon to compete in the USSSA Crossroads Invitational presented by Ohio Valley Sports. The Bats came ready to swing, capturing the No. 2 seed during Saturday’s pool play. Batesville defeated the Venom Braves 16-1, followed by a 11-3 victory over Indy Clutch.
On Sunday morning, the Batesville Bats returned to North Vernon for bracket play. The boys again stepped up to the plate and earned themselves a 17-5 win over the Venom Braves. Unfortunately, the forecasted storms made their appearance Sunday afternoon, halting remaining tourney play.
The good news for Batesville, Saturday’s seeding paired with Sunday morning’s victory sealed a second place finish for the Bats.
The 2020 10U roster showcases Jonah Anderson, Jackson Elston, Winston Garrett, Mason Herpel, Evan Ibold, Drew Jaisle, Camden Kaiser, Max Meyer, Gage Schomber, Jake Schornick, Liam Wagner, Max Walter and Adam Weber. The Batesville Bats 10U are coached by Andy Jaisle, Ryan Ibold, Casey Schomber, Jared Schornick, and Dan Walter.
-Information provided
