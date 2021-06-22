The 11U SE STIX baseball team finished its season this past weekend with a runner-up finish in the AAA division of the Indiana state tourney.
The tourney was shortened to a Sunday-only event with 20 teams vying to become the state champion. While the STIX were able to make it to the championship game, they weren’t quite able to get past a tough Indiana Jacks team out of Fort Wayne.
The weekend prior the STIX traveled to Elizabethtown, Kentucky, where they competed in the AAA division of the Kentucky state tourney and finished third overall.
In all, the SE STIX finished the season with a 20-12-2 record in the 11U AAA division, with two tourney championships and two runner-up finishes.
-Information provided
