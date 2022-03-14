SEIclones pic 031522

Pictured are (front) Ethan Schneider - Batesville 2026, Caleb Mohr - Batesville 2026, Trenten Luers  - Batesville 2026, Landon Raver - Batesville 2026; (back) Brayden Maple - Batesville 2026, Trevor Castner - South Ripley 2026, Nick Watterson - Union County 2026 and Coach Paul Drake. Not pictured: Cayden Drake - Batesville 2026, Jaiden Kuria - Batesville 2026, Owen Enneking - Batesville 2026 and Trenton Jordan - Batesville 2026.

 Photo provided

WESTFIELD and NOBLESVILLE - The SEIclones 14U basketball team traveled to the Pacer Athletic Center in Westfield and the Mojo Up Sports Complex in Noblesville this past weekend and won the Division 2 Silver Bracket Championship.

The squad defeated OPS 2026 White from Fort Wayne 37-34 to win the title in a hard fought contest.

In the semifinal contest after a timeout, Trenten Luers hit a baseline runner with just seven seconds. The assist came of a pass from Nick Watterson to give the SEIclones the 52-51 win over 5 Star from South Bend in come-from-behind fashion.

This is the fourth tournament championship for the team this spring. The squad (18-9) will conclude the season next weekend in Fishers, when the SEIclones participate in the USA Hoops Elite Invitational.

-Information provided.

-Information provided.

