SEYMOUR - A strong first quarter at Seymour propelled the Lady Lions to their 10th win of the season. Rushville led 22-9, behind four 3-pointers, at the end of the first quarter and held off the Lady Owls 54-47.
Rushville moves to 10-5 on the season and Seymour drops to 5-6. The win was also No. 300 for head coach Melissa Marlow.
A good start always helps when playing on the road. The Lady Lions used a 14-0 run to grab a 14-2 lead through the first three minutes of the quarter. Annika Marlow (2), Jaeda Miller and Briley Munchel all connected from long range in the run for Rushville. A Grace Meyer bucket for Seymour stopped the Rushville run, but Miller scored again for Rushville to keep the lead at 12 points. Seymour got a traditional three point play from Grace Schrader near the two minute mark to close the gap to nine, but Rushville got six straight points from Olivia Yager to extend the lead to 22-7. An Alyssa Perry bucket for the Lady Owls capped the opening quarter with Rushville leading 22-9.
Lexi Morris hit a 3-pointer and Miller followed with a lay-up for Rushville to open the second quarter and push the lead to 18 points. After Seymour scored five straight, Rushville got two free throws by Miller and another bomb by Marlow to lead 34-16. A traditional three point play by Miller gave Rushville its largest lead at 37-18. Seymour closed the half on a 5-2 run to make it 39-23 at the break.
Seymour opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run. Schrader had six of the points for Seymour as the lead was down to 41-31 at the mid-way point of the third quarter. The teams traded buckets until a Yager bucket put the Lady Lions in front 48-36 heading to the fourth quarter.
Rushville managed just six points in the final eight minutes. Marlow had a 3-pointer. Miller added two from the charity stripe and Yager had one free throw. Schrader tried to lead a comeback with nine points in the fourth quarter, but the early deficit was too much to overcome as the Lady Lions held on 54-47.
Rushville had three scorers in double figures: Miller 16, Marlow 12 and Yager 11. Morris finished with eight points followed by Munchel five and Belle Gossett two. Gossett and Marlow led the Lady Lions with five rebounds each. Munchel had five steals and marlow added three assists.
Schrader led Seymour with 22 points followed by Meyer 10, Perry seven, Sterling six and Brown two.
In the junior varsity game, Seymour held off a Rushville rally to win 45-41.
Cyndi Tush and Kylee Herbert led Rushville with 10 points each. Josie Ballenger added eight points. Olivia Smith had five points and nine rebounds. Cassidy Tellas (six rebounds) and Ericka Kuhn both had four points.
The Lady Lions host EIAC foe Franklin County (5-10) Tuesday.
