RUSHVILLE - Head Coach Melissa Marlow, along with her staff and high school players, held the annual Lady Lion Basketball Camp in Memorial Gym.
While learning fundamentals of the game and having fun, the girls competed in contest throughout the week.
Here is a look at the award winners for each grade division.
3rd grade
- Around the World Shooting Winner – Ryker Himes
- Freethrow Contest Winner – Vivian Duty
- Queen of the Court Winner (Dribbling) – Maddy Westphal
- 3 on 3 Contest Winners – Vivian Duty, Lucy Kinnaird & Harper Amos
- Hot Shot Winners – Vivian Duty, Preslee Shaver & Rylie Hodgin
- Skills Challenge – Maddy Westphal
4th grade
- Around the World Shooting Winner – Nicole Angle
- Freethrow Contest Winner – Jody Mahan
- Queen of the Court Winner (Dribbling) – Nicole Angle
- 3 on 3 Contest Winners – Nicole Angle, Addison Tucker, & Lyla Eakins
- Hot Shot Winners – Sophie Tressler, Jody Mahan & Zoey Martz
- Skills Challenge – Nicole Angle
5th grade
- Around the World Shooting Winner – Vera Duty
- Freethrow Contest Winner – Avri Shaffer
- Queen of the Court Winner (Dribbling) – Avri Shaffer
- 3 on 3 Contest Winners – Avri Shaffer, Vera Duty, & Coraline Edwards
- Hot Shot Winners – Aubriena Wickey, Natalie Dora & Alexandria Wilson
- Skills Challenge – Vera Duty
6th grade
- Around the World Shooting Winner – Althea Tellas
- Freethrow Contest Winner – Annie Buzzard
- Queen of the Court Winner (Dribbling) – Mollie Corn
- 3 on 3 Contest Winners – Annie Buzzard, Althea Tellas & Elaine Angle
- Hot Shot Winners – Mollie Corn, Jennifer Ballenger & Vera Mullis
- Skills Challenge – Hailey Tucker
7th grade
- Around the World Shooting Winner – Lacey Chase
- Freethrow Contest Winner – Lacey Chase
- Queen of the Court Winner (Dribbling) – Emily Rouse
- 3 on 3 Contest Winners – Lacey Chase, Sarah Hurst & Emmy-Lou Boyd
- Hot Shot Winners – Lacey Chase & Sarah Hurst
- Skills Challenge – Sarah Hurst
- 3 Point Shooting – Emily Rouse
8th grade
- Around the World Shooting Winner – Charlotte Caviness
- Freethrow Contest Winner – Charlotte Caviness
- Queen of the Court Winner (Dribbling) – Kelsey Morgan
- 3 on 3 Contest Winners – Charlotte Caviness, Kelsey Morgan & Josie Corn
- Hot Shot Winners – Melaney Mahan, Audrey Waits & Charlotte Caviness
- Skills Challenge – Josie Corn
- 3 Point Shooting – Josie Corn
