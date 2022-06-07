RUSHVILLE – The 23rd Annual Jason D. Kuhn Memorial Golf Scramble will be held Friday, June 24, at Antler Point Golf Course in Rushville. All proceeds will benefit the Rush County Community Foundation – Rush County Schools.
In prior years, this event has helped raise funds for the Sheehan Cancer Care Center at Rush Memorial Hospital, the American Cancer Society and Franklin College in Jason’s memory. In total, more than $125,000 has been raised in memory of Jason Kuhn through this event.
Beginning with the 2014 scramble, funds have gone to support Rush County Schools through the Legacy Fund.
Jason D. Kuhn, a native of Manilla and a graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School (1993) and Franklin College (1998), passed away in February of 1999 following a two-year bout with Hodgkin’s Disease. The scramble provides an opportunity for those who knew Jason, and many others from the community, a chance to gather for a day of golf and fellowship in remembrance of a family member, friend, and outstanding citizen of the community.
Gift donations can be made and hole sponsorships are available.
There will be a meal after the scramble is complete. All costs associated with the meal are covered in the cost of the golf for a foursome. The meal will begin immediately after golf, with prize winners announced at the end of the scramble.
The cost for the day for a foursome is $240. Checks should be made payable to RCCF, c/o Rush County Schools – JKM, 330 West 8th Street, Rushville, IN 46173.
