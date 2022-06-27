GREENSBURG - The 28th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament held on June 17 generated an estimated $34,000 in net revenue this year. Twenty-Four teams and 96 golfers supported the annual fundraiser to benefit Our Hospice of South Central Indiana patients and families in the Decatur County service area.
At this year’s tournament, there was a tie for first place. The winning members of the Trent Gray and Family team consisted of Kory Ging, Kimber Ging, Trent Gray and Brandon Meyer. The winning members of the Levensteins Abbey Carpet team consisted of Eddy Lee, Buck Gindling, Randy Domingo and Rick Meyer. Congratulations to both winning teams.
The beautiful weather offered golfers a great day at the tournament. The event kicked off with Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President, welcoming the golfers and thanking our sponsors.
Brian Wenning, Decatur Community Relations Committee member, gave opening remarks and also presented the family of Jim Sturges with a framed inscription of a brick that will be placed at the Our Hospice Inpatient Facility in Columbus. Jim was instrumental in starting the tournament and committed 25 years to help plan and raise funds for the tournament.
Our Hospice Event and Volunteer Services Manager, Julie Davis said, “We celebrated our 28th anniversary of having the Our Hospice Golf Outing. Over the past 28 years including this year, we’ve raised over $710,000. That number would not be possible without the amazing support of our community. We want to thank all the golf participants and sponsors of this event that give so generously and faithfully. We would also like to give a special thanks to K.B. Specialty Foods for being our first ever Title Sponsor of this tournament. It was a great event and we are looking forward to seeing everyone next year!”
Special recognition was given to all the sponsors, benefactors, contributors, and the Decatur Community Relations Committee (CRC), including Co-Chairs Jim Wenning and Mark Wickens; and Kurt Balser and the Greensburg Country Club. Other CRC members who supported the tournament were Rob Eversole, Dave McCullough and Brian Wenning.
Don Meyer Ford supported the event by placing a 2022 Ford Escape at Hole 17 for the “Hole in One” prize.
“Proceeds from the Decatur Golf Tournament help provide expert end-of-life care and services for Our Hospice patients and their families,” Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President, said. “In our total program last year we provided $139,000 in uncompensated professional medical care, in addition to support services and bereavement care for our patients and their families. Funds to pay for the cost of this care are provided through memorials, donations and fundraising events like the Decatur Golf Tournament and we are so grateful to all those who have supported us over the many years of this tournament.”
In 2021, the staff and volunteers cared for 390 individuals with an advanced illness in the Decatur service area and made more than 300 bereavement contacts with patient family members.
-Information provided.
