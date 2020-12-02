OSGOOD - Looking to rebound off a loss Saturday at home, the Lady Lions traveled to Jac-Cen-Del on Monday. A huge third quarter by the Lady Lions which saw Rushville overcome a 7-point half-time deficit to lead by five after three quarters was the difference in the Lady Lions’ 64-58 victory over the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Lions improve to 4-2 on the season. JCD falls to 2-2.
“I am proud of the girls on the win. We turned up our defensive intensity in the second half which helped get our offense going. We were undersized against the Lady Eagles, but great job by Olivia Yager on the defensive and offensive end of the floor. Yager guarded the 6-foot post player Ledford last night which was a mismatch for her,” RCHS coach Melissa Marlow said. “Our guards put the pressure on JCD in the full court which caused some turnovers for JCD. Yager and Annika Marlow had a combined 28 points in the second half. It was a quick turn around for the girls having just played Saturday, but they came out ready to play last night.”
JCD got off to a solid start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead with buckets by Anna Hubbard, Kadee Kuhn and Paige Ledford. A 3-pointer from Rushville’s Briley Munchel kick started a 8-0 run. Munchel’s second triple capped the run to put Rushville on top 10-7.
Rushville held the lead until a bucket by Desiree Sparks for JCD was followed by a bucket by Ledford to put the Lady Eagles in front 16-15. The lead did not hold up as Annika Marlow hit a long 3-pointer at the horn to end the first quarter with the Lady Lions leading 18-16.
A free throw by Rushville’s Jaeda Miller opened the scoring in the second quarter. The Lady Lions only managed four more points in the quarter, all from Yager.
On the other end, JCD put together a 14-4 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Reagan Hughes and Jalee Rider. At the half, JCD led 30-23.
Rushville picked up the intensity in the third quarter. Rushville’s defense led to offensive opportunities and the Lady Lions opened the quarter on a 12-5 run. Yager had four early and Marlow drained a bomb. Munchel hit her third 3-pointer and a steal and bucket by Yager knotted the game at 35-35.
JCD came right back with a 3-pointer by Kuhn and a bucket by Rider. Rushville then went on a 10-0 run. Marlow’s free throws started it followed by a Belle Gossett 3-pointer, bucket by Yager and 3-pointer from Marlow. The Lady Lions led 45-40. Two free throws by JCD’s Rider and two from Rushville’s Yager capped the quarter with the Lady Lions in front 47-42.
"We did everything we needed to win against a good team, but third quarter mental lapses gave them the momentum to get the win. Still, games like this make us better and that's all I care about," JCD coach Scott Smith said.
JCD cut the Rushville lead to three points early in the fourth, but a Miller 3-pointer for Rushville started an 8-0 run to put the Lady Lions back in control, up 57-46.
JCD cut the lead to six on two occasions and five points at 63-58, but could not get any closer as the Lady Lions posted the 6-point win.
Rushville was led by Yager with 22 points followed by Marlow 17, Munchel 11, Miller seven, Gossett three, Josie Fields two and Emily Hadley two.
Hubbard led the way for the Lady Eagles with 14 points. Rider finished with 12 points and Ledford added 11 points. Annabelle Williams had eight points followed by Kuhn six, Hughes five and Sparks two.
JCD won the junior varsity contest 44-28.
Rushville was led by Olivia Smith with nine followed by Kylee Herbert seven, Sophia Dora six, Cassidy Tellas four and Ericka Kuhn two.
Meyer and Neal both had 10 points for the Lady Eagles.
