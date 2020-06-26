NEW CASTLE - The running of the 47th Raintree 100 at Mt. Lawn Speedway is set for Sunday and will feature the Vores Steel and Welding Late Model Sportsman of the Championship Racing Association (CRA). The Raintree is sponsored by Norton Transport of Indianapolis.
A morning session of racing will start at 11 a.m. with Legends, Thunder Roadsters and the Indiana Champ Cars Series. In the evening session starting at 6 p.m., the Sportsman will be joined by the Clayborn Motors Modifieds, VanHoy Oil Thunder Cars, Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics, Owens Electric Stock Compacts, AVSCA Vintage Car Racing and the State Farm Street Drags plus a giant firework display put on by Circle City Pyrotechnics of Indianapolis. The fireworks are scheduled to begin close to 10 p.m.
Mt. Lawn is again limiting spectators in the grandstand and is allowing fans to purchase tickets in advance online. Go to Mt. Lawn website and follow the link to advanced tickets.
Tickets must be paid for using a PayPal account. The PayPal account is free to set up and once done fans may use most debit or credit cards to actually pay for the tickets. Tickets will be picked up the day of the race under the name on the PayPal account used to purchase tickets. If tickets are still available, they will go on sale at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket Prices are $10 with children 10-and-under free. The morning session is free to the grandstand.
Mt. Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W five miles of New Castle.
-Information provided
