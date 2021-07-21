NEW CASTLE – After a nearly month-long absence, the gates of Mt Lawn Speedway will open once again this Sunday for its biggest annual event, the 48th Raintree 100 and Driver Autograph Night.
The Claborn Motors Modifieds will run 100 laps for a $2,000 prize, as well as a new program instituted by local legend and former Raintree 100 winner LJ Lines called the "Raintree Big Bucks." In this program, drivers will take home monetary prizes depending on their starting position as well as running or finishing order during the race. Well over 20 cars are expected for the event.
Joining the Modifieds on the racing card will be the Sunnyside Motors Crown Vics, the Marcum Welding & Steel Pro Compacts, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts, and the Fatheadz Eyewear Late Models with a special on-track autograph session taking place at 5:15 p.m.
Tickets for the 48th Raintree 100 and all the day's other events are available at the Payne Trucking and Excavation Ticket Office and will cost $10 when gates open for spectators at 3 p.m. Pit Passes are available at the Kar Korner Pit Office just off turn 2 and will cost $30.
