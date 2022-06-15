RUSHVILLE - The Lions Pride Running Club and the RCHS cross country team is hosting a 5K road race Saturday, June 25.
The race is a 5K road race and is the first stop in the SIRC-IT racing series for southeastern Indiana. The race will start and end at Benjamin Rush Middle School, 1601 Sexton Street.
The 5K race is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, the top three males and top three females in the run portion for each division and to the top male and female finisher in the walk portion in each age group.
Age divisions for the run are 11-and-under, 12-14, 15-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80-and-up.
Age divisions for the walk are 19-and-under, 20-39 and 40-and-over.
As of June 14, entry fee is $20 and T-shirts are available to purchase for $25. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and closes at 8:20 a.m. Register online at www.StuartRoadRacing.com. Check should be made to RCHS Activities Fund.
At approximately 10 a.m. prior to the award ceremony, young runners ages 9-and-under are invited to race in a 200-meter dash on the high school track next to BRMS. This 200-meter race is in honor of Rush County's Bicentennial Celebration. The fastest Rush County School girl and boy will earn the title of Fastest Kid in Town and will win a bike to ride in the summer parades.
Amy Tush, RCHS cross country coach and director of the Lions Pride Running Club, thanked its many sponsors including Rush Memorial Hospital, Trane, Beacon Credit Union, Commercial Finishing, Stuart Road Racing, Gobel Financial, South 113, FW Warehouse, Barada Law, CVS, Harcourt Industries, Samantha Wagner Photography, Leading Edge, Rushville Pharmacy, Batesville Products, Weber Sports, Charging Footprints, Nana and Pa's ice cream, O'Dell Lawn Equipment, Hedrick's Lawn and Landscaping, Rushville PD, Rush County Schools, American Legion and Friends of the RCHS XC and Track and Field programs.
