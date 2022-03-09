Eighty-two Indiana high school seniors, 40 boys and 42 girls, have been chosen as first-team Academic All-State for 2022 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

In addition, 378 more boys and 452 more girls were recognized as honorable mention Academic All-State for 2022, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said. In total, a record 912 players received some level of recognition in this year’s IBCA Academic All-State program.

The IBCA Academic All-State program is one where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average and academic class rank are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.

In most years, college board scores also are considered. For the second consecutive year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some students not taking the SAT or ACT and some colleges not requiring those results, the IBCA waived its previous college board requirements.

“The quality of these student-athletes shows that success in academics and success in athletics are not separate entities,” Witty said. “Rather, in many cases, a player’s success in the classroom directly contributes to his or her success on the floor.”

IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state may nominate their senior student-athletes who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale and a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one’s class. Traditionally, the IBCA has required an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24 on the college boards, but, as mentioned earlier, those requirements were waived this year.

Once nominations were received, an IBCA committee reviewed the information and determined awards for first team and honorable mention.

Boys First Team

Hunter Johnson, South Decatur

Boys Honorable Mention

John Alexander, Rushville

Cameron Jackman, Rushville

Frank Moorman, Oldenburg Academy

Abe Streator, Oldenburg Academy

Cole Werner, Batesville

Evan Wullenweber, South Decatur

Girls First Team

Annika Marlow, Rushville

Girls Honorable Mention

Aundrea Cullen, Jac-Cen-Del

Gabrielle Elston, Batesville

Calley Kaiser, Batesville

Emma Newhart, Jac-Cen-Del

Carley Pride, Batesville

Olivia Rabb, Batesville

Sarah Ripperger, Batesville

Brook Somers, South Decatur

Alyssa Wanstrath, Oldenburg Academy

Emma Weberding, Oldenburg Academy

Breanna Wells, Batesville

Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del

