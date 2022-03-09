Eighty-two Indiana high school seniors, 40 boys and 42 girls, have been chosen as first-team Academic All-State for 2022 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
In addition, 378 more boys and 452 more girls were recognized as honorable mention Academic All-State for 2022, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said. In total, a record 912 players received some level of recognition in this year’s IBCA Academic All-State program.
The IBCA Academic All-State program is one where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average and academic class rank are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.
In most years, college board scores also are considered. For the second consecutive year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some students not taking the SAT or ACT and some colleges not requiring those results, the IBCA waived its previous college board requirements.
“The quality of these student-athletes shows that success in academics and success in athletics are not separate entities,” Witty said. “Rather, in many cases, a player’s success in the classroom directly contributes to his or her success on the floor.”
IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state may nominate their senior student-athletes who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale and a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one’s class. Traditionally, the IBCA has required an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24 on the college boards, but, as mentioned earlier, those requirements were waived this year.
Once nominations were received, an IBCA committee reviewed the information and determined awards for first team and honorable mention.
Boys First Team
Hunter Johnson, South Decatur
Boys Honorable Mention
John Alexander, Rushville
Cameron Jackman, Rushville
Frank Moorman, Oldenburg Academy
Abe Streator, Oldenburg Academy
Cole Werner, Batesville
Evan Wullenweber, South Decatur
Girls First Team
Annika Marlow, Rushville
Girls Honorable Mention
Aundrea Cullen, Jac-Cen-Del
Gabrielle Elston, Batesville
Calley Kaiser, Batesville
Emma Newhart, Jac-Cen-Del
Carley Pride, Batesville
Olivia Rabb, Batesville
Sarah Ripperger, Batesville
Brook Somers, South Decatur
Alyssa Wanstrath, Oldenburg Academy
Emma Weberding, Oldenburg Academy
Breanna Wells, Batesville
Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del
