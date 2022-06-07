BROWNSTOWN - The 8U Curve travel baseball team competed in the Summer Frenzy tournament in Brownstown and earned a runner-up finish.
In the championship game, shortstop Gibson Miller suffered a rather gruesome eye injury which resulted in him being rushed to the hospital. The boys rallied around and almost pulled off the championship, but came up two runs short for a second place finish. The team is 10-10 on the season.
Pool play began on Saturday for the 8U Curve as the team took the first game in dramatic fashion, with a 16-15 walk-off victory over Indy Clutch 8U. Curve was down 15-14 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Elliott O'Sullivan doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Curve collected 30 hits and Indy Clutch 8u had 26 in the high-scoring affair.
Dustin Wessel, Nolan McCamment, Amden Carlson Liam Dooley, Mason Baute, Elliott O'Sullivan, Sabastian Miller, Gibson Miller, Emmitt Metz, Paxton Metz, Cooper McCalvin, and Owen Brancamp each had multiple hits.
In the second game on Saturday, 8U Curve jumped out to an early lead over Tigers 8U and took home a 12-3 victory. Curve scored on a single by Nolan McCamment, a triple by Gibson Miller, a single by Dustin Wessel, and a single by Sabastian Miller in the first inning. The Curve scored six runs in the third on hits from Nolan McCamment, Gibson Miller, Dustin Wessel, and Maverick Dixon. Curve racked up 17 hits on the game. Finley Jones, Dustin Wessel, Sabastian Miller, Gibson Miller, and Nolan McCamment all had multiple hits.
With the Curve 8u going 2-0 in pool play, they earned the No. 1 seed for Sunday's bracket play.
The 8U Curve faced the Tigers 8U again, but this time the game would be much closer. The Curve took this game with a walk-off victory 10-9. In the top of the sixth, the Tigers had 2 outs with runners on. The batter hit a ball to Liam Dooley in leftfield. Dooley quickly hit his cutoff, shortstop Gibson Miller, who then fired a perfect throw to catcher Cooper McCalvin who tagged out the possible go ahead run to end the Tiger's half of the inning.
With the game still tied at 9-9 with the Curve batting in the bottom of the sixth, Dustin Wessel led off the inning with a triple. After a timeout by the Tigers coach and an infield set up to try and get the winning run out at the plate, Sabastian Miller laced a single up the middle and over the drawn in infield, scoring the walk-off run.
The 8U Curve 8u racked up 21 hits. Dustin Wessel, Finley Jones, Elliott O'Sullivan, Sabastian Miller, Nolan McCamment, Emmitt Metz, and Amden Carlson all had multiple hits.
In the championship game, Indiana Curve 8U stayed in it until the end, but Canes 8U pulled away late in a 10-8 victory on Sunday. Indiana Curve 8u took an early lead in the first inning when Maverick Dixon singled, scoring one run. In the top of the third, Gibson Miller fired a ball to catcher Elliott O'Sullivan after a nice relay from leftfielder Owen Brancamp for another put out at home plate.
The Canes scored four runs in the frame. The Curve evened things up at six in the bottom of the third inning when Dustin Wessel tripled, scoring one run. In the top of the fourth inning, Gibson Miller was struck in the left eye by a hard ground ball, which resulted in him exiting the game and being rushed to the hospital.
The Canes scored the go ahead run on this play. The Curve players, rattled with the departure of one of their leaders, tried to rally for their teammate. They got out of the inning without giving up more runs. However, the Canes scored three runs in the top of the sixth, and the Curve only scored twice in the bottom half.
The Curve racked up 17 hits in the game. Finley Jones, Dustin Wessel, Emmitt Metz, and Cooper McCalvin all had multiple hits
The family of Gibson Miller would like to thank everyone for the prayers and support during his scary injury. Luckily, he did not suffer any facial fractures or other head trauma.
The Curve 8U thanks its many sponsors: Allen's Stump Grinding, Apex, Davidson Lawn Care, The Depot, Exodus Realty, Farren Carlson Photography, FAST, First Baptist Church, Five Star Fab & Erectors, Lohrum Electrical LLC, Napoleon Locker, Napoleon State Bank, PD Farms, RBSK, Running Fabrication, Scheibler Design-Build, Suz Miller @ Main Attraction, Tim Kramer Quality Homes and Construction LLC, and 5 Star.
-Information provided.
