RUSHVILLE - Nine Lady Lions scored in Tuesday’s conference game with visiting Franklin County. Rushville used that and a 24-point first quarter to steam roll to a 72-26 victory over the Lady Wildcats.
Rushville improves to 11-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Franklin County is now 5-11 and 0-4 in the conference.
The Lady Lions left little doubt early as to the future outcome of the game. Rushville scored the first 18 points and started with back-to-back 3-pointers from Annika Marlow and Briley Munchel. Olivia Yager scored 10 points in the quarter. Franklin County got on the board with just under two minutes to play. Jaeda Miller then hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Rushville’s lead to 24-3. Franklin County got a 3-pointer from Josephine Rolfes to close the quarter trailing 24-6.
Miller took over the scoring in the second quarter. She had a drive to the bucket and a pair of triples as Rushville extended the lead to 32-11. After a rebound bucket by Franklin County’s Nicole Mears, Miller drove to the bucket again to start a 7-0 Rushville run. Yager had four and Marlow one for Rushville as the lead ballooned to 39-13. Franklin County got buckets from Rolfes and Macy Crain before Marlow closed the first half with a 3-pointer to put Rushville in front 42-17 at the break.
Things did not get better in the third quarter for the Lady Wildcats. Rushville opened the third quarter with 12 straight points. Marlow’s 3-pointer opened the spurt and her 3-pointer closed it. Belle Gossett added a triple in the run as Rushville extended the lead to 54-17.
Franklin County’s Shell hit a free throw to halt the run, but Rushville responded with a bucket from Miller, jumper from the right baseline from Emily Hadley, bucket from Munchel off the Miller assist, bucket by Miller and finishing bucket by Munchel. The Lady Lions led 64-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
Franklin County scored the first three points of the fourth quarter. Rushville closed the game on a 8-2 run. Lexi Morris had four and Cassidy Tellas and Josie Fields added two each.
For the Lady Lions, Miller had a game-high 21 points to go with three rebounds and four steals. Marlow finished with 15 points (seven rebounds, five steals) and Yager added 14 points (five rebounds). Munchel had nine points and four assists. Lexi Morris had four points and a team-high eight rebounds. Belle Gossett added three points. Cassidy Tellas, Emily Hadley and Josie Fields all had two points.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and 31-8 lead at the half en route to the 51-20 victory.
Kylee Herbert led the Lady Lions with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Cyndi Tush finished with nine points. Tellas finished with eight points and five steals. Josie Ballenger and Olivia Smith both had six points. Ericka Kuhn had four points (13 rebounds) and Kiley Parsley added two points.
The Lady Lions travel to East Central (11-2) Saturday.
