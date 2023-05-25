BATESVILLE – It was a great weekend of baseball for the 9u Indiana Bulls South team. The Bulls competed in the USSSA Hoosier State Games in Batesville and took home the team’s first championship of the season.
Pool play began Saturday where the Indiana Bulls South defeated Midwest Astros Holmes 9u 4-0 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Nolan McCamment started the game on the mound. He lasted three innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out three and walking one. Jamison Dare closed out the game on the mound for the Bulls.
Gibson Miller, Dustin Wessel, Easton Gray and Emmitt Metz each managed one hit in the game.
In the second game, the Bulls faced the Brownstown Impact 9u team and came away with a convincing 16-5 victory. The Bulls’ offense was explosive from the start. They scored seven runs in the first inning, five in the second, and four in the third to win 16-5 in three innings due to a 1 hour and 10 minute time limit.
The Bulls had eight hits with Dustin Wessel and Gibson Miller collecting two hits each. On the mound, Dustin Wessel went two innings for the win. Owen Brancamp finished out the game with an inning in relief.
After the Bulls’ Saturday performance, they earned the No. 1 seed for bracket play Sunday. Indiana Bulls South sailed to an easy victory over Next Level Baseball 9u 7-1.
The Bulls tallied three runs in the fifth inning. The Bulls scored its runs on a single by Nolan McCamment. Logan Voss was on the pitcher’s mound for the Bulls. The righty lasted six innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out one.
The squad had seven hits. Nolan McCamment and Dustin Wessel collected multiple hits for the Bulls.
The offense continued to fire on all cylinders for the Bulls on Sunday when they won big over Midwest Astros 9u 9-1. The Bulls South got on the board in the first inning. Dustin Wessel hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run. They tallied four runs in the fourth inning. Dustin Wessel, Gibson Miller, and Nolan McCamment all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Nolan McCamment toed the rubber for the Bulls. The pitcher surrendered one run on three hits over three innings, striking out one and walking zero. Gibson Miller went 3-for-3 at the plate.
The championship game was all Bulls from the start. Dustin Wessel started on the mound for the Bulls and struck out the first three batters. The Bulls continued with their high powered offense scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the first. The top of the second ended quickly for the Warriors with a ground out, followed by a single and then a double play.
The Bulls scored three more runs in the bottom of the second. Gibson Miller came in to close out the game for the Bulls, striking out the side in the top of the third inning. The Bulls won by run rule 15-0 in three innings to take home their first championship ring of the season.
It was an impressive showing for the Bulls, outscoring their opponents 51-7 for the weekend. The team would like to thank its many sponsors: Abigail Merrit Photography, Brattain Farms, CINMACKEE, LLC, Farren Carlson Photography, Napoleon Meat Locker, Napoleon State Bank, PATHABA and RBSK.
Information provided
