Looking ahead to the weekend’s high school sports schedule, a big game in the EIAC for the girls is set for Saturday.
Greensburg, 4-4 starting this week, travels to Rushville (4-3 starting this week) Saturday. The junior varsity game is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
Last season, the Lady Lions knocked off Greensburg twice, including a 44-38 victory in the sectional final. A year earlier, Greensburg won the regular season meeting, but fell to Rushville in the sectional.
This should be an interesting game to watch. Rushville averages 49.1 points per game offensively and allows 44.1 points per game defensively. The Lady Pirates average 51.9 ppg offensively and 48.3 ppg defensively.
In other area games, South Decatur (3-6) travels to Union County (3-4) Saturday.
Wrestling
Wrestling fans in the area have another chance to see the local grapplers in action Saturday at the Rushville Super 5.
The Lions are undefeated on the season, after winning the Milan Invitational team title last Saturday.
Joining Rushville will be Batesville, Centerville, Connersville and Greensburg.
Boys basketball
Class 3A No. 4 Greensburg knocked off Batesville 54-51 to open the season. The Pirates travel to Class 2A No. 13 Triton Central (4-0) Friday.
Batesville (1-1) host conference foe Lawrenceburg (1-0) Friday and 3-0 Southwestern (Hanover) Saturday.
Rushville (0-3) travels to undefeated Franklin County (3-0) Friday.
North Decatur went 2-0 last weekend and has a schedule change for this weekend. The Chargers host Class A No. 1 Edinburgh (4-0) Friday. North’s game with Oldenburg Academy scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Jan. 7.
South Decatur also has a busy weekend. The Cougars (1-1) host Milan (0-1) Friday and travel to Class A No. 8 Jac-Cen-Del (2-2) Saturday.
