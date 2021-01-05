WESTPORT — The historic barn, complete with a massive Gambrel red roof, is a gathering place for equine students on the campus of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
That’s where South Decatur senior Megan Manlief, while on her first official college visit, envisioned her immediate future.
“It just felt like I was at home,” Manlief said. “Something was telling me that was where I needed to go.”
Manlief signed to play softball at SMWC in mid-December. She’ll major in equine studies and intends on trying out for the school’s equestrian team.
Manlief has been riding horses since she was 2 and playing softball since she was 4. Having the opportunity to pursue her two biggest passions is a dream come true.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “Being able to even have the opportunity to go to college, let alone being able to play softball, is a very big opportunity.”
SOFTBALL
Manlief is a three-sport athlete for the Cougars, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. Like all current high school seniors, she didn’t get to play her junior softball season because of the pandemic.
She hit .305 as a sophomore, with four doubles, one triple and one home run.
South Decatur coach Lisa Huff said she’s happy and excited Manlief will continue playing at the next level.
“She has worked hard and has the love of the game to carry on to college,” Huff said.
Manlief is a utility player for the Cougars and is willing to play any position Huff needs her to play. She mostly plays outfield, but also plays catcher and infield.
“Megan is a solid hitter and a smart baserunner,” Huff said. “I am looking forward to this upcoming season and seeing Megan progress in all aspects of the game.”
SMWC is in the process of transitioning to compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), which will be a step up in competition from the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).
The Pomeroys have won 12 USCAA national championships since 1996.
Jim Walker took over as softball coach in August.
“We are really excited to add Megan and her family to the SMWC softball program,” Walker said. “Megan is a multi-sport student-athlete that should help us add depth and athleticism to our roster as we continue to build a program to compete in the River States Conference.”
Manlief has played travel softball during the summer and fall in recent years for four teams: Xtreme, Napoleon Dynamite, Hustle and Red Alert.
She made one play in particular a couple years ago while playing for Napoleon Dynamite, which is based out of North Vernon, which showed her versatility.
Manlief was asked to play first base. She took a throw and tagged out a runner, then fired to second base to nail a runner who overran the bag, displaying her strong arm.
Playing softball fulfills many aspects for Manlief.
“I really like how you have teammates who are always willing to push you to make you better,” she said. “I love the game; it’s just so fun. I’ve always just loved it and had passion for it.”
She’s also very competitive.
“When the game gets intense, I get intense,” she said.
HORSES
Manlief has been around horses all her life. Her mother, Michelle Manlief, is a professional trainer who operates a training stable at their home in southern Decatur County.
Michelle Manlief recalled a summer day when her daughter was 6 years old. Michelle was mowing the yard when she saw Megan lead their horse Keeta over to the round pen, climb up the fence and jump on the horse. She proceeded to ride bareback, wearing only a tanktop and shorts while barefoot, around the yard.
Michelle cracked a big smile and could only shake her head in wonder.
“I thought to myself, that girl is going to have a tremendous career,” Michelle said. “I was amazed, totally amazed.”
Megan Manlief admits she’s learned a tremendous amount about horses from her mother.
“I’ve learned a lot from her showing her ways and me taking them into my own perspective and training my own horses and helping them,” she said.
The proof: Manlief owns 11 IBHA World titles for showing horses and has five reserves. She won nine World titles with a horse named Shadow, who she bred, raised and trained but is now deceased, and two world titles with Annie.
The achievements certainly didn’t come easy.
“A lot of hard work and a lot of dedication and time is put in to getting your horse to that level,” Manlief said. “Sometimes I’m at the barn at 11 at night getting chores done. Even after games, too, I’m out there longer than that. You’ve got to make sure to get your time in, even if it’s early in the morning.”
She’s showed horses at the C Bar C Expo Center in Cloverdale, and has traveled twice to Fort Worth, Texas. It’s certainly not cheap, and Manlief’s parents and grandparents have helped provide the financial backing to help make her dreams come true – not to mention assistance from the Big Man upstairs.
“She’s truly been blessed by the Lord to have great family and friends who’ve given her support, guidance and knowledge to get to where she’s at this day,” Michelle Manlief said.
Michelle said her daughter has a tremendous GPA and is a member of 21st Century Scholars. She’s applied for several scholarships, including ApHC, IBHA and AQHA horse programs.
It’s no wonder Michelle and her husband, Tony Manlief, are so proud of their daughter.
“She’s always done well and we’re very proud of her,” Tony Manlief said.
Michelle Manlief said her daughter has always been a very quick learner. She’s branched out from only showing Appaloosa and knows how to ride several breeds. Her next ambition is ranch riding.
SMWC offers several areas for equine study majors, including science, business management, training and instruction, and communications. Manlief anticipates pursuing business or training.
She’s appreciative of everyone who has helped her get to this point.
“I want to thank my mom and dad, my family and all my friends for pushing me to be the person I am today,” Manlief said. “And my coaches, all the way from elementary to high school, for pushing me to be the better athlete I know I can be and making it up to this level.”
