The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches announced the Academic All State First Team and Honorable Mention. Area athletes are listed below by school.

Batesville

Girls First Team: Katherine Bedel, Trysta Vierling

Boys First Team: Adam Moster, Nathan Villani

Boys Honorable Mention: Colt Meyer, Luke Nuhring, Manav Patel

Greensburg

Girls First Team: Charlotte Anderson

Girls Honorable Mention: Brenner Hanna

Boys First Team: Hunter Butz, Charles Muckerheide

South Decatur

Girls First Team: Savannah Bushhorn

Boys Honorable Mention: Conner Bower, Colton Johannigman

