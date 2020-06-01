The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches announced the Academic All State First Team and Honorable Mention. Area athletes are listed below by school.
Batesville
Girls First Team: Katherine Bedel, Trysta Vierling
Boys First Team: Adam Moster, Nathan Villani
Boys Honorable Mention: Colt Meyer, Luke Nuhring, Manav Patel
Greensburg
Girls First Team: Charlotte Anderson
Girls Honorable Mention: Brenner Hanna
Boys First Team: Hunter Butz, Charles Muckerheide
South Decatur
Girls First Team: Savannah Bushhorn
Boys Honorable Mention: Conner Bower, Colton Johannigman
