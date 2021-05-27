2021 Indiana Association of Track and Cross County Coaches Girls Track Academic All-State First Team

Name Grade School

Katherine (Katie) Bedel 12 Batesville 

Maria Lopez 11 Batesville 

Trysta Vierling 12 Batesville

Emily Mangels 11 Greensburg 

Meredith Lawrence 11 Rushville

2021 IATCCC Girls Track Academic All-State Honorable Mention

Lily Meyer 11 Batesville

Faith Tekulve 11 Batesville 

Taylor Townsley 12 Batesville 

Brenner Hanna 12 Greensburg

Allison Nobbe 11 South Decatur

2021 IATCCC Boys Track Academic All-State First Team

Benjamin Moster 11 Batesville

Nathaniel Villani 12 Batesville 

Matthew Stewart 11 Greensburg

Keith Bacon 12 Rushville

Caleb Krodel 12 Rushville 

Sam Sterrett 12 Rushville

Ian Frensemeier 11 South Decatur

2021 IATCCC Boys Track Academic All-State Honorable Mention

Vonley Hund 11 Batesville

Ean Loichinger 11 Batesville

Jonathon Ralston 11 Greensburg

