2021 Indiana Association of Track and Cross County Coaches Girls Track Academic All-State First Team
Name Grade School
Katherine (Katie) Bedel 12 Batesville
Maria Lopez 11 Batesville
Trysta Vierling 12 Batesville
Emily Mangels 11 Greensburg
Meredith Lawrence 11 Rushville
2021 IATCCC Girls Track Academic All-State Honorable Mention
Lily Meyer 11 Batesville
Faith Tekulve 11 Batesville
Taylor Townsley 12 Batesville
Brenner Hanna 12 Greensburg
Allison Nobbe 11 South Decatur
2021 IATCCC Boys Track Academic All-State First Team
Benjamin Moster 11 Batesville
Nathaniel Villani 12 Batesville
Matthew Stewart 11 Greensburg
Keith Bacon 12 Rushville
Caleb Krodel 12 Rushville
Sam Sterrett 12 Rushville
Ian Frensemeier 11 South Decatur
2021 IATCCC Boys Track Academic All-State Honorable Mention
Vonley Hund 11 Batesville
Ean Loichinger 11 Batesville
Jonathon Ralston 11 Greensburg
