WALDRON – Sectional 60 featured three of the 11 highest-ranked girls basketball teams in Class 1A. Which meant the team that cut down the nets would have to earn the championship.
That team was Southwestern (Shelby), the No. 11 team. The Spartans knocked off No. 10 Waldron 52-50 in the first round, beat Rising Sun in the semifinals, then slayed No. 3 Jac-Cen-Del 52-48 in the championship.
The Eagles were the prohibitive favorite considering their ranking, not to mention recent sectional history. They had won 12 straight championships, which was the longest active streak in the state.
But the Spartans played like they had nothing to lose and went toe-to-toe with the Eagles. They played a zone defense, which prompted the Eagles to hoist 28 3-pointers. However, they sank only seven of the long-range shots.
Fouls also played a significant factor. Southwestern went 17-for-26 at the free-throw line, compared to just 7-for-11 for the Eagles.
“Tough way to end the season,” JCD coach Scott Smith said, “but very proud of the kids for the fight they put up all game. They had a great season.”
Title game
It was close, back-and-forth game throughout Saturday night’s championship clash.
The Spartans took an 11-9 lead after the first quarter thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, and led 28-23 at halftime.
The Eagles responded in the third with their best quarter to pull within one, 38-37.
Not enough shots went in for the Eagles, while the Spartans steadily added to their lead with free throws down the stretch.
Annabelle Williams hit a trifecta with 25 seconds left, making the score 50-48. But two more free throws helped SW seal the win.
JCD shot 37 percent and turned the ball over 18 times, many of which came from lobbed passes that the Spartans gobbled up.
Anna Hubbard closed her career with a double-double, notching 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Williams also scored 11 points on the strength of hitting three 3-pointers, which Aundrean Cullen also did, finishing with nine points.
Jalee Rider added six points off the bench, while Desiree Sparks scored four.
Paige Ledford was held to just four points, well below her average of 15 a game. However, she managed to collect 11 rebounds and delivered four assists.
Freshman Reagan Hughes chipped in three points.
Southwestern (17-7) is the host site for regional, so the Spartans will get to play on their home floor when they begin play Saturday morning against Bethesda Christian (16-6).
Year of accomplishments
JCD finished the 2020-21 campaign with a 22-4 record, which featured numerous milestones individually and for the program.
The Eagles achieved 20-plus wins for the seventh straight year, setting a school record.
They went 6-0 in the Ohio River Valley Conference to take the title. It was their fourth straight ORVC title and seventh in the last eight years.
Ledford reached 1,000 career points early in the season, and in the same game, broke the school rebounds record. The senior later became just the 13th player in state history to record 1,000 rebounds.
Hubbard broke the school record for most blocks in a career.
The Eagles beat Oldenburg Academy and Morristown to reach the sectional championship, which were their 31st and 32 consecutive sectional victories. That streak ranks sixth all-time (Rushville owns the record at 50 straight).
Smith acknowledged that all streaks must come to an end, but the important thing was how the girls had the desire to win.
“I know that they are burning to get back on the court already and that is the key to any program being successful,” Smith said. “I really want to express my gratitude to all the players who built that attitude in our program for the last 20 years, and especially our senior class this year.”
JCD graduates five seniors: Hubbard, Ledford, Kadee Kuhn, Dillan Hughes and Kaytlin Sizemore.
Hubbard, Kuhn and Ledford were four-year letterwinners and starters. They helped the Eagles go 85-19 during their careers, which is the second-best, four-year span in school history.
“Very proud of them and the other seniors,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.