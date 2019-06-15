GREENSBURG — Two Greensburg Pirates baseball players were named All-EIAC for their work in the 2019 season.

Cam Adams and Cade Reynolds earned the honor from the Pirates squad that finished the conference season 6-8.

Batesville, East Central, Franklin County and South Dearborn tied for the conference title in the wildly competitive league this year at 9-5.

The full list of All-EIAC players:

Batesville:

Lane Oesterling (MVP), Trey Heidlage, Calvin Sherwood, Sam Voegele, Quinn Werner.

East Central:

Jack Hutchins, Jared Riehle, Zach Monhollen, Logan Huismann, Simon Williams

Franklin County:

Alex Bischoff, Tommy Ratz, Augustus Runyon, Dalton Durbin, Joe Fields

South Dearborn:

Ethan Getz, Jace Leonard, Tobie Teke, Grant McLane, Reese Willoughby

Lawrenceburg:

Austin Weimer, Peyton Hartman

Connersville:

Colton Massey, Brett Gray

Rushville:

Tyler Wilson

