GREENSBURG — Two Greensburg Pirates baseball players were named All-EIAC for their work in the 2019 season.
Cam Adams and Cade Reynolds earned the honor from the Pirates squad that finished the conference season 6-8.
Batesville, East Central, Franklin County and South Dearborn tied for the conference title in the wildly competitive league this year at 9-5.
The full list of All-EIAC players:
Batesville:
Lane Oesterling (MVP), Trey Heidlage, Calvin Sherwood, Sam Voegele, Quinn Werner.
East Central:
Jack Hutchins, Jared Riehle, Zach Monhollen, Logan Huismann, Simon Williams
Franklin County:
Alex Bischoff, Tommy Ratz, Augustus Runyon, Dalton Durbin, Joe Fields
South Dearborn:
Ethan Getz, Jace Leonard, Tobie Teke, Grant McLane, Reese Willoughby
Lawrenceburg:
Austin Weimer, Peyton Hartman
Connersville:
Colton Massey, Brett Gray
Rushville:
Tyler Wilson
