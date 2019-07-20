ADULT SOFTBALL LEAGUE ANNOUNCED

Bill Rethlake | Daily News
The Greensburg Slowpitch Softball Association recently announced that registration is underway for a fall co-ed softball league. Rosters and the team entry fee of $375 are due in the Parks and Recreation Department Office no later than 4 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019. No late registrations will be accepted. Games will be played on Friday nights beginning Aug. 16. Monday nights will be added if needed. A minimum of six teams will be needed and the league will be limited to the first 12 teams to enter and pay their entry fee. For more information, contact league president Todd Caplinger at 812-614-5927 or the Parks Department at 812-663-8284.
