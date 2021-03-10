Listed below are the MVP and All-Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference players for the 2020-21 season as selected by the league’s eight coaches. Beside each name is the total number of points accumulated in the voting.
1. MVP: Lane Sparks – Greensburg (82)
2. Logan Rohrbacher – East Central (73)
3. Tobey Billups – Connersville (64)
4. Luke Collinsworth – East Central (63)
5. Sam Voegele – Batesville (57)
6. Chad Cox – Franklin County (46)
7. Colin Comer – Greensburg (45)
8. Eli Hoffman – South Dearborn (44)
9. Jonah Graham – Connersville (34)
10. Garrett Yoon – Lawrenceburg (28)
11. Reese Willoughby – South Dearborn (20)
12. Jackson Bobo – Lawrenceburg (16)
