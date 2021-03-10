Sparks dunk

Lane Sparks slammed home many dunks this year. The Greensburg senior averaged 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game and was named MVP of the EIAC.

 Andy Scheidler | Daily News

Listed below are the MVP and All-Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference players for the 2020-21 season as selected by the league’s eight coaches. Beside each name is the total number of points accumulated in the voting.

1. MVP: Lane Sparks – Greensburg (82)

2. Logan Rohrbacher – East Central (73)

3. Tobey Billups – Connersville (64)

4. Luke Collinsworth – East Central (63)

5. Sam Voegele – Batesville (57)

6. Chad Cox – Franklin County (46)

7. Colin Comer – Greensburg (45)

8. Eli Hoffman – South Dearborn (44)

9. Jonah Graham – Connersville (34)

10. Garrett Yoon – Lawrenceburg (28)

11. Reese Willoughby – South Dearborn (20)

12. Jackson Bobo – Lawrenceburg (16)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you