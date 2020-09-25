GREENSBURG — The Lion tennis team had a good night in the opening round of the individual EIAC tournament. Rushville advanced in all five positions with the second round at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“A pretty good night for the Lions as everyone advances to the second round of the tourney Saturday morning with wins across the board. We have an excellent chance to bring home all-conference titles on Saturday and we are looking forward to the opportunity,” Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Jake Carroll defeated East Central’s Clayton Ellis 6-1, 6-0.
Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger, undefeated on the season, defeated East Central’s Max Daniels 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Rushville’s Sam Smith has 13 straight victories and received a forfeit in the opening round at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville’s Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith knocked off South Dearborn’s Tyler Sloan and Grant McClane 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville’s Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter defeated South Dearborn’s Brown and Cutter 6-1, 6-0.
