All-Mid-Hoosier Conference baseball
Coach of the Year: Chris Ingels (Southwestern)
MHC co-champs: Southwestern and Hauser
Southwestern: Matthew Clements, Anick Hartsell, Ethan Wendling
Hauser: Levi Gollmer, Koby Johnson, Jordan Jones, Sam Miller, Alex Pattingill
Morristown: Grant Kessler
North Decatur: Connor Messer, Reid Messer, Jacob Mirick
South Decatur: Devin Pate, Avery Seegers
Waldron: Bryce Yarling
Honorable mention
Edinburgh: Noah Detling Ryan Palmeter
Southwestern: Aiden Hartsell
Hauser: Eli Miller, Frankie Poole, Bryce Trotter
North Decatur: Carson Parmer
Morristown: Jacob Rains, Dylan Thoman
South Decatur: Ben Stier
SD selections
Avery Seegers hit .500 in 19 games (South Decatur played 21 but two games don't have stats included on MaxPreps). The sophomore hit three doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Seegers also led the Cougars in on-base percentage (.614) and slugging (.807).
Pate went 4-2 on the mound in games with stats on MaxPreps. The right-handed freshman recorded 54 strikeouts.
At the plate, Pate collected 11 hits, including two doubles, and drew 10 walks.
"Both of the players have been huge assets to the team," SD coach Eric Foga said. "Avery was a utility player for us in the field and a solid hitter for us at the plate. He hit .500 for the season. He also has been a solid teammate that coaches and player could talk to.
"Devin has been an integral part of our play in the field and a big game pitcher for us. As a freshman, for him to step up like he has really helped our team this year.
"We look forward to having the two of them in the lineup next year."
ND selections
Connor Messer earned all-conference honors once again, having earned the recognition two years ago as a sophomore. He led the Chargers in batting average (.449), on-base percentage (.600) and was second in slugging (.694).
Messer senior clocked five doubles, two triples and one home run. He drove in 24 runs and scored 25 times.
Jacob Mirick was the team's leading pitcher, starting 11 of 19 games. He went 5-3 and posted a 2.48 ERA. The junior struck out 63 batters in 48 innings.
Mirick also produced at the plate, hitting .308. He tallied four doubles, two triples and 21 RBIs.
Reid Messer finished second on the Chargers in batting average (.447) and on-base percentage (.577), while leading the way in slugging (.709). The sophomore catcher was tremendous defensively, committing only two errors in 168 chances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.