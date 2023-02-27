The Mid-Hoosier Conference announced the all-conference basketball teams for the 2022-23 season for both boys and girls.
North Decatur swept the team championships. The Lady Chargers and Chargers were both 6-0 in the MHC.
North also swept the Coach of the Year awards. Doug Laker for the Lady Chargers and P.J. Metz for the Chargers were honored as Coach of the Year.
For the girls, North had three members of the all-conference team and two members receive honorable mention. Madi Allen, Madelyn Bohman and Ella Kunz were all named all-conference. Kelsey Haley and Clare Kinker were honorable mention.
The Lady Cougars had two members on the all-conference team. Kiley Best and Makayla Somers earned the honors. South's Molly Eden earned honorable mention.
Rounding out the all-conference team for the girls were McKinley Correll (Southwestern), Gracie Crawhorn (Edinburgh), Raegan Kleine (Morristown), Josee Larrison (Waldron), Kyliegh Parrott (Hauser) and Danika Rutledge (Morristown).
For the boys, North had three All-MHC members. Kaden Muckerheide, Lance Nobbe and Blake Spears were honored.
South Decatur's Dorian Hacker and Jacob Scruggs were named All-MHC. South's Dale Peters was named honorable mention.
Others named to the all-conference team were Caleb Dewey (Edinburgh), Ledger Gelfius (Hauser), Lucas Mitchell (Waldron), Jameson Palmer (Morristown), Taeshaun Tungate (Hauser), Jarrett Turner (Edinburgh) and Bryce Yarling (Waldron).
