Coach of the Year: Andy Brunner (Hauser)
MHC champs: Hauser
North Decatur: Haley Arthur, Keisha Crosland, Kalyn Muckerheide
Edinburgh: Kaitlyn Bailey, MacKenzie Baker, Gracie Crawhorn, Kyah Streeval
South Decatur: Erynn Dyer, Loryn Pate
Waldron: Madalyn Hudnall
Hauser: Paige McDaniel, Kyra Meister, Zoee Nading, Danielle Steward, Hannah Taylor
Morristown: Kristen Whitney
Honorable mention
Waldron: Molly Benson, Amanda Brinson
Edinburgh: Carly Cowan, MacKenzie Whestine
North Decatur: Kacie Ogden
Morristown: Kaylin Waltz
ND selections
Haley Arthur went 10-7 with two saves. The senior pitched 102 innings, giving up 96 hits and 48 earned runs, while striking out 145.
"Haley was a dominant force on the mound as a hard throwing left-hander with a curve and riseball to keep hitters off-balance," coach Brent Muckerheide said. "Without COVID canceling last season, she would have been the most decorated pitcher in North Decatur History. North Decatur having three pitchers also did not allow for Haley to accumulate stats as much as others do on teams where there is just one pitcher. If those two things are different, her numbers would be astounding."
Keisha Crosland hit .512 and had an on-base percentage or .580, a slugging percentage of .902 and an OPS of 1.463. The sophomore tallied 42 hits, 34 RBIs, 21 runs, 16 doubles, two triples and four home runs.
"She proved to be one of the hardest outs people could face," Muckerheide said.
Crosland was the Chargers' No. 2 pitcher, going 5-3. She allowed 47 hits, 41 runs and struck out 51. When she wasn't pitching, Crosland played third base and had a fielding percentage of .811 on 43 chances.
Kalyn Muckerheide hit .300 with a .512 on base percentage. The junior scored 31 runs, stole 32 bases and was never thrown out.
"She antagonized people with her speed," Mucherheide said.
The shortstop had a fielding percentage of .897 on 73 chances.
North Decatur was second in the MHC, going 8-2 in conference play and splitting the two-game series with Hauser and Edinburgh, who both advanced to regional play.
The Chargers went 16-10 on the year, tying the most regular season wins in school history. Of those 10 losses, seven were to teams that won their respective sectionals, while three won regionals (Hauser, Greensburg, Union County).
SD selections
Loryn Pate led the Cougars by hitting .397 and slugging .539, and she was second with 12 RBIs. The junior was South's primary pitcher, pitching all but two games in the conference, inclduing beating Edinburgh for the first time in years. She recorded four wins on the season and struck out 54 in 88 1/3 innings.
"Loryn took on the role of being the No. 1 pitcher," coach Lisa Huff said. "She knew that was where the team needed her and she did well."
Erynn Dyer hit .333 with eight RBIs. The senior posted one of the team's highest fielding percentages, playing shortstop and being the second pitcher. She started three games, including against a state-ranked Hauser team, keeping the Jets off-balance before losing 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh.
"Erynn had great speed on the bases and stepped up to pitch when she needed to," Huff said.
"I am happy for both Loryn and Erynn. They are both deserving of this honor."
