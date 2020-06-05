RUSHVILLE - The sound of race cars will return to the Rush County Fairgrounds on Saturday. A practice session for the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
Cars need to be at the fairgrounds starting at 10 a.m. for inspection. Drivers will also be able to fill out necessary paperwork as the circuit prepares for its first race of the season.
On Saturday, insurance will be provided and fire, law enforcement and EMS services will be on hand.
There will be no spectators for the practice session. The cost will be $100 per car which will include only four individuals to enter (three for pit crew and the driver).
With local health guidelines, trailers should be parked six feet apart. Masks are optional, but not required.
The rain-out day is Sunday.
The first race is scheduled for June 20 at the Rush County Fairgrounds, unless things change due to the current health concerns with COVID-19.
For more information and updates, see the circuit’s Facebook page.
