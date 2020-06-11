The All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets will open the 2020 racing season at the Rush County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 20.
Hot laps will begin at 6 p.m. Pit passes will be $30. Masks are optional. Park trailers with as much distance as possible for social distancing purposes.
General admission gates will also open at 6 p.m. The cost for admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under. Fans are welcome. The stands will be operating under 50% guidelines and parking around the track is first come first serve, limited to every other spot. Masks are optional for fans as well.
The first four races, beginning with the June 20 race, will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Other dates include Tuesday, June 30; Wednesday, July 1; and Saturday, July 4.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.