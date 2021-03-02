Jac-Cen-Del senior Paige Ledford received an all-state nod, while several local players were listed as honorable mention.
Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health "Supreme 15" All-State honors. The IBCA also selected Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades -- the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches -- 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman -- then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Ledford was named Small School All-State. Honorable mention honors for local seniors went to South Decatur's Lana Bell; Greensburg's Taylor Cooner, Anna West and Melina Wilkison; and Rushville's Annika Marlow.
Underclass honorable mention for local players went to Jac-Cen-Del's Annabelle Williams and Rushville's Olivia Yager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.