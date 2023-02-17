GREENSBURG - Greensburg has a new leader to guide the Pirate ship on the gridiron moving forward. Wes Anderson has been named head football coach for the Pirates.
Coach Anderson comes from a very successful program at New Palestine. He was the special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Dragons and head coach Kyle Ralph the past seven season. This fall will be Anderson's 17th season as a coach.
"Prior to that, I coached at Mooresville High School as the Offensive Coordinator and at DePauw University as a linebackers coach," Coach Anderson said.
Anderson graduated from Cloverdale High School and DePauw University.
New Palestine won the state title in 2018 and 2019 under Coach Ralph, one of the guiding forces for Coach Anderson.
"I’m truly lucky to have worked with Kyle Ralph at New Pal for the last seven seasons. His mentorship and friendship have been invaluable. We were extremely successful there for a long time. That’s all due to the standard and culture he’s established within his program," Coach Anderson said.
"Nick Mourouzis, who was the long-time coach at DePauw, gave me my first coaching job. He’s an Indiana legend. He taught me the right way to coach and care for kids. He treated people with empathy and respect. I considered him a great friend and mentor. I wouldn’t be where I am without Coach Nick," Coach Anderson added.
Those lessons learned are a driving force for Coach Anderson on and off the field.
"The relationships I build with the kids is why I do this job. We all love winning. But, being a mentor and a leader to these young adults is why we all do this. It’s why we started in education in the first place. It’s an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of kids," Coach Anderson said.
Coach Anderson has been able to see some of the Pirate players in the weight room already. The Pirates start a new weightlifting program Monday and spring practice will start in early April. Coach Anderson looks forward to bringing a high energy product to the field each week for Pirate Nation.
"Based on my early evaluation of our players, we're going to be a zone-based running game. We’ll play a lot of different defenses in our league, so you’ll probably see some variation in other parts of the offensive scheme each week. Some weeks we may use a tight end more. Other weeks we may be in empty personnel with five wide receivers," Coach Anderson said. "We're going to bring a fast, fun, and exciting brand of football that our kids are eager to play. We’re going to be an up-tempo offense with a small number of plays designed to take advantage of what our opponents do poorly."
"Defensively, because this is such a run-heavy part of the state, we have to be a great run defense first. We are going to be a great tackling team. If you don’t tackle on first down, it’s never going to be second down. We're going to keep things simple on defense to allow our kids to play sound and play fast," Coach Anderson added. "Our new defensive coordinator is Justin Harvey. He'll be coming with me from New Palestine."
"I am an aggressive coach. You will see us play that way on Fridays. We will take risks. We will look for big plays on offense, defense and special teams that change the circumstances of the game," Coach Anderson said.
The journey for Coach Anderson and the Pirates kicks off in April, and the new head coach is happy to be at Greensburg.
"I'm so excited to be here. I have quickly learned this is an incredible city with an incredible school and incredible athletic facilities. The support so far has been incredible. This is a school and community ready to win. I am eager to get to work and excited for the 2023 season in Greensburg," Coach Anderson added.
