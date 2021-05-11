HANOVER – Close matches simply haven’t gone Greensburg’s way this season.
The Pirates suffered a 3-2 loss on the tennis courts Monday at Southwestern (Hanover). They’re now 1-5 in matches decided by the slimmest margin.
Monday’s nonconference match was their fourth straight that came down to the wire.
No. 3 Abigail Hoeing dominated her singles match, winning 6-1, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Janae Comer continued their impressive play this season, winning 6-1, 6-3. The sophomore and freshman have compiled an 11-1 record this year.
Jenna Foster split sets at No. 1 singles, including taking the second set in a tiebreaker. She lost a tight match tiebreaker, however, 10-8.
Losing these close matches might be attributed to youth. The No. 1 doubles team of Mollie Pumphrey and Olivia Colson, who are seniors, are the only upperclassmen on the team.
JV action
Anne Pumphrey and Claire Nobbe won their junior varsity doubles match 8-4, while Morgan Cain fell 5-8 in singles.
Up next
Greensburg (5-7, 2-4 EIAC) was scheduled to make up a conference match Wednesday at Rushville (4-10, 0-4 EIAC).
The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference tournament begins Thursday at GCHS. It’s an individual format for singles and doubles players that determines all-conference selections.
