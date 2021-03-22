The Greensburg Elementary archery team finished its 20-21 season March 13 at the State Archery Tournament. Students participated in virtual and live tournaments this season, with a third place trophy awarded to the team at Jac-Cen-Del.
Front row, from left: Abby Hoffman, Jayna Balistrire, Hunter Wright, Brayden Derflinger, Mason Sung, Josi McVey, Jenna Meyer.
Second row: Madeline Risher, Kayden Callahan, Coltan Schmidt, Micah Reynolds, Chesnie Lewellyn, Victoria Burress, Jessica Gauck.
Third row: Jordan Zachary, Caitlyn Morton, Ian Watson, Gage Morton, Kalib Kuebel, Mallory Bruner, Adrien Shrader, Tyson Weikert.
Fourth row: Coach Mary Beth Meyer, Raieghlynn Metz, Emma Brown, Oliver Corya, Bentley Sageser, Nolan Ellinger, Dalton Slaughter, Jack Bennett.
Not pictured: Noah Grossman.
