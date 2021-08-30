RUSHVILLE - For the first time in four years, the weather cooperated for the running of the annual Rushville Classic cross country meet on Saturday. There were 35 cross country teams competing in three divisions for both boys and girls.
For the boys Division I (large schools), Mt. Vernon took top honors with 36. Batesville was second with 76 followed by Indianapolis Cathedral 78, Whiteland 124, Richmond 139, Rushville 141, East Central 153, New Castle 169, New Palestine 208 and Decatur Central 237.
For the girls in Division I, Roncalli won the title with 56. Batesville was second with 75 followed by East Central 76, Cathedral 126, New Palestine 135, Richmond 161, Whiteland 166, New Castle 166 and Mt. Vernon 187.
Centerville won the Division II title for the boys with 35. Muncie Burris was second with 84 followed by Lawrenceburg 94, Northeastern 102, Cardinal Ritter 110, Franklin County 116 and Scecina 149.
In Division II for girls, Centerville cruised to the team title with 25. Cardinal Ritter was second with 54. Rushville took third with 58 and Union County was fourth with 85.
For Division III, Cambridge City won the team title with 42. Blue River Valley was second with 53 followed by Jac-Cen-Del 82, Rising Sun 83, South Ripley 98, North Decatur 125 and Riverside 185.
South Ripley won the Division III title for the girls with 33. JCD finished second with 52. North Decatur was third with 60 and Randolph Southern was fourth with 68.
The Rushville boys were led by Kyle Stanley in 11th place with a season best time of 17:51. The team was led by Senior Kyle Stanley with a season best time of 17:51 placing him 11th. Freshman Hunter Parmerlee ran a season best 19:07 placing him 26th and sophomore Charlie Sterrett also ran a season best of 19:20 placing him 34th overall.
Trenton Dyer and Ryan Schindler finished out the Lions scoring runners with 37th and 40th place finishes, both with season best times. Isaac Krodel and Wyatt Jacobs completed the varsity spots with season bests as Dustin King, Isaac Schelle, and Jake Lilly represented the Lions in the reserve race.
"Our boys did an outstanding job moving up to the larger Division I. We have lots of room for improvement, but it was a great strategy to see where we currently stand among our conference and regional teams. The boys placed sixth overall beating conference rival East Central and post-season rivals Connersville, New Castle, and New Palestine," Coach Tush said.
The Lady Lions were led by senior Savanna Westphal in seventh place with a personal best time of 23:02. Junior Olivia Wehr was 12th with a time of 24:22 and junior Ashley Whitman was 13th with a personal best time of 24:44. Finishing out the Top 5 for the Lady Lions was Sofia Kemple and Lanea Adams. They finished 23rd and 30th and Jorja Ellis completed our varsity squad in 37th.
For JCD, the Eagles were led by Josh Pohle, the overall winner of the Division III race. Cameron Reatherford finished 20th followed by Austin Rohls 25th, Jacob Ricke 44th, Austin Hammond 49th and Gabe Maloney 50th.
Cloey Simon led the Lady Eagles with a sixth place finish. Kayla Simon was 11th followed by Allison Peetz 18th, Kinsey Rohls 21st, Virginia Minch 23rd, Shelby Reatherford 26th and Aliyah Karshner 32nd.
For North, the Chargers were led by Aiden O'Dell in 22nd place with a time of 21:32. Jack Cathey was 26th in 21:52. Ryan Hancock finished 27th in 21:53. Adam Mack was 37th in 23:21. Noah Weisenbach finished 45th in a personal best 24:20 and Mason Dimett was 53rd in a personal best 26:58.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton crossed the line seventh in 23:58. Gracie Osting was 13th in 25:38. Ellie Cox finished 16th in 26:29. Paige Wesseler was 25th in 31:12 and Cecilia Barber was 28th in 32:33.
Batesville had three boys finishing in the top 20 of the race with the 3-5 spot being determined by hundredths of a second. Benjamin Moster was fourth and Ean Loichinger was fifth (16:58.2, 16:58.22). Daren Smith came in 15th. Kyler Daulton was just one place shy of earning an award in 21st spot. Finishing out the top 7 running for the Bulldogs were Jake Chapman with a personal best to place 35th, followed by Eli Loichinger (47th) and Tyler Bedel (62nd).
The Lady Bulldogs got four harriers in the top 20 with Kaylynn Bedel leading the way and capturing the individual runner-up with a time of 20:50. She was followed by Lily Pinckley in fifth place. Megan Allgeier and Ava Hanson were 15th and 18th, respectively. Finishing out the top 7 for the Lady Bulldogs were Madison Rahschulte placing 36th, Jen Dodge (48th) and Ella Moster (51st).
