The cross country teams have made the journey through the regular season and take aim at sectional action this weekend.
Rushville's teams travel to Connersville Saturday for the IHSAA sectional. Rushville will be joined by Cambridge City Lincoln, Centerville, Connersville, Franklin County, Hagerstown, New Castle, Northeastern, Richmond, Seton Catholic, Tri and Union County.
The first sectional race is set for 10:30 a.m.
Both the Lions and Lady Lions will be in the hunt for the sectional title and one of the five regional qualifying spots. The top 5 teams and top 10 individuals move on to the regional Oct. 15 to be held at Rushville.
Richmond and Northeastern will challenge the Lions for the title. On the girls side, Centerville, New Castle Richmond will battle for the title along with the Lady Lions.
All the other local teams will be traveling to Moores Hill for the sectional hosted by South Dearborn. Competing at this site will be Batesville, East Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Lawrenceburg, North Decatur, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Dearborn, South Decatur and South Ripley.
The first sectional race is set for 9:30 a.m.
For the boys, the team title is truly up for grabs. Teams looking to grab the sectional title include Greensburg, Milan, East Central and Batesville.
For the girls, East Central, Batesville and Greensburg look to bring home the trophy as sectional team champs. The young Lady Chargers also look to grab one of the regional qualifying spots.
Regional qualifiers will compete Oct. 15 at Franklin.
