The IHSVCA (Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association) announced the Academic All-State honorees for 2020. A record number of 721 student-athletes were given the honor this year. The average GPA for the honorees is 3.93.

To be considered for this prestigious honor the candidate must meet the following criteria:

  • The coach must a member of the IHSVCA
  • The nominee must be a senior
  • The nominee must be on the varsity roster
  • A minimum GPA of 3.5 is required
  • The organization waived the SAT/ACT requirement this year because students were not able to take these assessments due to COVID-19.

Area honorees included:

Batesville

Katherine Bedel

Kylie Laker

Nicole Fox

Franklin County

Kimbriana Settles

Makyah Richardson

Raeann Ertel

Greensburg

Anna West

Emma DeWeese

Hannah Messer

Maria Fogg

Taylor Cooney

North Decatur

Abby Hartman

Anna Burkhart

Brittany Krieger

Hayley Gorrell

Jenna Geis

Oldenburg

Annaliese Nobbe

Jessica Rees

Rushville

Emily Hadley

Abby Buckley

Kendra Hamilton

Josie Fields

Carley Jobe

Katelyn Yeend

Addison Ballenger

