The IHSVCA (Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association) announced the Academic All-State honorees for 2020. A record number of 721 student-athletes were given the honor this year. The average GPA for the honorees is 3.93.
To be considered for this prestigious honor the candidate must meet the following criteria:
- The coach must a member of the IHSVCA
- The nominee must be a senior
- The nominee must be on the varsity roster
- A minimum GPA of 3.5 is required
- The organization waived the SAT/ACT requirement this year because students were not able to take these assessments due to COVID-19.
Area honorees included:
Batesville
Katherine Bedel
Kylie Laker
Nicole Fox
Franklin County
Kimbriana Settles
Makyah Richardson
Raeann Ertel
Greensburg
Anna West
Emma DeWeese
Hannah Messer
Maria Fogg
Taylor Cooney
North Decatur
Abby Hartman
Anna Burkhart
Brittany Krieger
Hayley Gorrell
Jenna Geis
Oldenburg
Annaliese Nobbe
Jessica Rees
Rushville
Emily Hadley
Abby Buckley
Kendra Hamilton
Josie Fields
Carley Jobe
Katelyn Yeend
Addison Ballenger
