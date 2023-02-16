ST. LEON - Fourteen swim teams converged on East Central High School Thursday for the preliminary round of the swim sectional for boys.
The field at the sectional is loaded with talent including No. 10 Bloomington North, No. 13 Bloomington South and No. 26 Columbus North.
Sectional winners in each event earn a berth in the state finals. Any swimmer equaling or bettering the state time standard also qualifies for the state finals.
Following the preliminary round, each event is divided into consolation and final rounds. The top eight finishers advance to the final for the event. Finishers 9-16 advance to the consolation round.
Greensburg
Greensburg's 200 medley relay team of Christopher Mains, Matthew Reynolds, Alex Walden and Jacob Hawkins finished sixth and advance to the finals.
Tristen Hostetler will compete in the 200 freestyle consolation and 500 freestyle consolation, along with JR Frensemeier.
Christopher Mains advanced to the consolation round in the 200 individual medley.
Alex Walden will compete in the 50 freestyle consolation and the 100 butterfly final.
Matthew Reynolds will be in the consolations of the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Jake Hawkins advanced to the consolation in the 100 freestyle.
Greensburg's 200 freestyle relay team of Jake Hawkins, Christopher Mains, Tristen Hostetler and Matthew Reynolds advanced to the final.
Joe Hawkins will compete in the consolation in the 100 backstroke.
Greensburg's 400 freestyle relay team of Christopher Mains, Alex Walden, Tristen Hostetler and Jake Hawkins advanced to the final.
Batesville
The Bulldogs' 200 medley relay team of Will Johnson, Ciaran Tyrer, Matthew Tekulve and Emiliano Lopez advanced to the final.
Batesville's 200 freestyle relay team of Tekulve, Tyrer, Lopez and Johnson had the second best time and will compete in the final.
Batesville's 400 freestyle relay team of Blake Hon, Ian Carpenter, Samuel Richardson and Tyler Kuntz advanced to the consolation.
Also reaching the final are Johnson in the 500 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Advancing to the consolations are Lopez in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and Tyrer in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.