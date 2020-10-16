Greensburg 3, Lawrenceburg 0
LAWRENCEBURG - The Lady Pirates traveled to Lawrenceburg looking to continue the undefeated season and advance in the IHSAA sectional. It took just three sets for the Lady Pirates to eliminate Lawrenceburg 25-16, 25-14 and 25-16.
“It wasn't our best night offensively as a team, but anytime you can find a way to beat a good team like Lawrenceburg, you are happy. We had more unforced errors than we normally do which enabled them to gain momentum, but we did a lot of things well to capture the win,” Coach Rigney said.
Anna West led the Lady Pirates offensively with 16 kills and played smart using the entire court and tipping to open areas. Ella Chapman finished with 10 kills and was involved with six blocks. “Our role players, Carlee Adams, Abigail Hoeing, Maria Fogg, and Janae Comer did a nice job tonight. They know the importance of doing the little things well that can enable us to run our offense,” Coach Rigney added.
At the service line, Hannah Messer led Greensburg serving 19-20 with two aces and Taylor Cooney was 15-16 with one ace.
Defensively, Hannah Messer had 18 digs and Taylor Cooney finished with 31 assists.
“Our serve reception was a high point for us and it will be a key ingredient as we move forward in the postseason, but we need to be better in our next match,” Coach Rigney said.
The Lady Pirates face Batesville in the sectional semifinal.
Batesville 3, Connersville 0
LAWRENCEBURG - In the second match Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the sectional semifinal with a 25-22, 25-16, and 25-17 victory over Connersville.
Batesville faces Greensburg in the second sectional semifinal Saturday. Rushville and Franklin County open the semifinal round at 11 a.m.
North Decatur 3, Southwestern 0
WESTPORT - North Decatur needed just three sets to advance to the sectional semifinal in knocking off Southwestern 25-15, 27-25 and 25-15.
Sami Luttel had a great all-around match tonight setting 69-for-70 with 30 assists to go with three kills, nine digs and two aces. Jenna Geis had 10 kills. Madelyn Bohman also added 10 kills. Caroline Stapp had a solid all-around game with eight kills and eight digs.
Lainey Crites added six digs and two aces. Abby Hartman also contributed four blocks.
North faces South Ripley in the first semifinal Saturday.
South Decatur 3, Switzerland County 1
WESTPORT - The host Lady Cougars advanced to the sectional semifinal by knocking off Switzerland County in four tight sets 21-25, 27-25, 25-23 and 25-18.
South will take on Milan in the second semifinal Saturday.
Trinity Lutheran 3, Oldenburg 0
SEYMOUR - Trinity Lutheran swept through Oldenburg in three sets to advance in the IHSAA sectional. Trinity posted the 25-9, 25-8 and 25-9 victory and will take on Jac-Cen-Del in the semifinal. The Lady Eagles defeated Crothersville in three sets 25-13, 25-21 and 25-16.
